North St. Louis testing site closed after employee tests positive for coronavirus
ST. LOUIS — A north city health center that was performing tests for the new coronavirus closed Wednesday after an employee tested positive for the virus.

CareSTL Health, located at 2425 North Whittier Street in the Ville neighborhood, will not reopen until April 27, according to a statement from the center.

The employee has been quarantined, CareSTL Health CEO Angela Clabon said in a statement.

“While this news is certainly troubling, and we are concerned for all employees and visitors to our health centers, it is not entirely unexpected that we would have a confirmed case in our community,” Clabon said. “This is something we’ve been preparing for as the virus has continued to spread.”

The facility will be cleaned and sanitized while it is closed, officials said.

Anyone with a previously scheduled appointment for a COVID-19 test will now be tested at 5471 Martin Luther King Drive. 

