Not only is he a Florida man. He’s also a ‘covidiot,’ says Hawaii mayor

“He did not have reservations for proper accommodations and he allegedly refused to find suitable lodging,” police said.

None of the three men could be immediately reached for comment Tuesday.

The arrests sends a message Kauai is fighting to protect its residents, Kawakami said.

He has also instituted a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for residents and visitors, implemented a day pass system for visitors to ease congestion for those exercising at beaches and directed police, with help from the National Guard, to conduct island checkpoints.

“I guess there’s varying degrees of how much of a covidiot you can be,” Kawakami said. “Those three rank pretty high. I would say they rank pretty high to try to run away from a state that has a high number of people that are ill to come to Hawaii where we’ve been working hard. Everybody’s sacrificing.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 410 confirmed coronavirus cases statewide, including 18 on Kauai. There have been five deaths statewide.

The three men have been returned to the mainland U.S. with help from the Kauai Visitors Bureau.

The expense makes Kawakami upset, but he said they had to get out of Hawaii.