'Now it's our family,' cousin of St. Louis woman who died from coronavirus says

ST. LOUIS — The family of the woman who was the first city resident to die from the coronavirus says others should learn from her death.

The woman, Jazmond Dixon, 31, died Sunday evening, according to her cousin Belafae Johnson Jr.

"At one point this was just a news blurb about something we heard going on in China, and now it's our family," Johnson said. "This is real. If there's anyone out there that thinks they are immune to this, look at us, look at Jazmond."

Dixon went to a St. Louis urgent care facility on March 17 with flu-like symptoms, Johnson said. Staff there told her to go to a hospital emergency room, where she was admitted, he said.

By Thursday, Dixon was put on a ventilator because her oxygen levels had dropped, and by Friday her test results came back positive for COVID-19, Johnson said. She died two days later.

Johnson said the family knew of no underlying health issues affecting his cousin.

The city's health director said on Monday that Dixon had not traveled recently.

The number of positive tests for the coronavirus has steadily risen in the state with at least 183 known cases as of Monday. Dixon and at least three other people in Missouri have died.