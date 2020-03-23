'Now it's our family,' cousin of St. Louis woman who died from coronavirus says

ST. LOUIS — The family of the woman who was the first city resident to die from the coronavirus says others should learn from her death.
The woman, Jazmond Dixon, 31, died Sunday evening, according to her cousin Belafae Johnson Jr.
"At one point this was just a news blurb about something we heard going on in China, and now it's our family," Johnson said. "This is real. If there's anyone out there that thinks they are immune to this, look at us, look at Jazmond."
Dixon went to a St. Louis urgent care facility on March 17 with flu-like symptoms, Johnson said. Staff there told her to go to a hospital emergency room, where she was admitted, he said.
By Thursday, Dixon was put on a ventilator because her oxygen levels had dropped, and by Friday her test results came back positive for COVID-19, Johnson said. She died two days later.
Johnson said the family knew of no underlying health issues affecting his cousin.
The city's health director said on Monday that Dixon had not traveled recently.
The number of positive tests for the coronavirus has steadily risen in the state with at least 183 known cases as of Monday. Dixon and at least three other people in Missouri have died.
Dixon graduated from Harris-Stowe State University, obtained her master's degree from Lindenwood University, and worked in the business field, her cousin said.
Johnson described his cousin as fun, loyal to her family and "the life of the party." She also helped take care of her mother, he said.
Johnson, who is the pastor of Purposed Church in Mascoutah, said the family is still figuring out funeral arrangements.
They cannot have the big funeral that Dixon "should have," her cousin said, because of social distancing limitations set to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.
Johnson said the family had a message for others.
"We want people to stop mis-spreading information about this virus and listen to what the officials are saying," Johnson said. "Nothing about this is normal."
• COVID-19 cases in Missouri by county
• COVID-19 cases in the United States
• CDC fact sheet: Prevention and treatment