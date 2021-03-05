Nurse graduates just as COVID-19 takes hold in St. Louis

MANCHESTER — The first wave of the pandemic hit as Julie Akufuna, 44, was about to graduate from nursing school. She watched as COVID-19 patients filled hospital intensive care units, providers reused their N95 masks and no-visitor policies placed a burden on nurses to be caregivers in every way.
After working in a nursing home for 15 years, Akufuna, of Manchester, started her first year as an intensive care nurse in June.
She had decided she wanted to be more than a licensed practical nurse providing basic care to those at the end of their lives. “I wanted to heal people,” she said.
It took her about five years. While working and taking care of four children, now ages 6-18, Akufuna pegged away at the prerequisites and bridge program at a community college to complete her degree as a registered nurse.
By the time she started work at Mercy South, cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 had dropped. The 22-bed intensive care unit had only two COVID patients. Still, she was intimidated.
“I was extremely nervous," Akufuna said. "I thought that I would probably contract COVID, I would bring it home to my family."
The second wave arrived at Mercy South in November. Two weeks after Thanksgiving, the intensive care unit was filled with COVID patients. Akufuna’s hopes as a new nurse were crushed.
“With a majority of these patients, there was no healing, there was no fixing the problem,” she said. “It was defeating, because anything we did, it did not make a difference. It was just people dying before our eyes."
The hardest part were the goodbyes, she said. When the breathing tube was removed. When she held patients’ hands or rubbed their foreheads, as families watched from behind glass doors. When they ached to be doing what she was doing.
Akufuna cried with her fellow nurses. “There was a lot of leaning on each other. Nobody else you know could possibly understand,” she said. Her husband and her mom gave her comfort.
Now that she’s vaccinated, Akufuna feels relief. She is waiting for her mother to get her two doses, so they can talk face-to-face for the first time in months.
It’s hard to put into words the impact of all she’s seen and heard, Akufuna said.
Seeing patients as young as 27 needing a ventilator, Akufuna learned that life is precious. Hearing what could be families' last conversations with each other through an iPad, she appreciated the depths of love. Watching so many take unexpected downturns, she’ll forever be capable of putting her own exhaustion and irritation aside.
It wasn’t what Akufuna envisioned when she dreamed of becoming a nurse. She couldn’t heal bodies, but she could try to heal souls.
“I feel extremely privileged,” she said, “to have been a part of this.”
