Nurse graduates just as COVID-19 takes hold in St. Louis

“With a majority of these patients, there was no healing, there was no fixing the problem,” she said. “It was defeating, because anything we did, it did not make a difference. It was just people dying before our eyes."

The hardest part were the goodbyes, she said. When the breathing tube was removed. When she held patients’ hands or rubbed their foreheads, as families watched from behind glass doors. When they ached to be doing what she was doing.

Akufuna cried with her fellow nurses. “There was a lot of leaning on each other. Nobody else you know could possibly understand,” she said. Her husband and her mom gave her comfort.

Now that she’s vaccinated, Akufuna feels relief. She is waiting for her mother to get her two doses, so they can talk face-to-face for the first time in months.

It’s hard to put into words the impact of all she’s seen and heard, Akufuna said.

Seeing patients as young as 27 needing a ventilator, Akufuna learned that life is precious. Hearing what could be families' last conversations with each other through an iPad, she appreciated the depths of love. Watching so many take unexpected downturns, she’ll forever be capable of putting her own exhaustion and irritation aside.