Olivette to consider mandatory vaccination policy for workers
OLIVETTE — Mayor Sidney Clark and the City Council agreed Tuesday to have city staff draft  a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for all employees.

"Currently, 89 percent of city staff is vaccinated, and all new employees are required to be vaccinated,” City Manager Barb Sondag said in a recent memo to council members. “We have had few cases of COVID over the past 20 months, and I believe this is due to employees following mask and social distancing practices.”

She said it was unclear whether the city’s ambulance service falls under new federal vaccination requirements.

“If determined that our ambulance service is included in the new rules, all city staff will be required to follow the mandate,” Sondag said.

It is also possible for the city to set its own policy, she said. Brentwood, Webster Groves and Maryland Heights have done so, Sondag said. Regular COVID testing would be allowed in place of vaccination for anyone claiming religious and medical exemptions to the vaccination policy, Sondag said.

She said a formal policy would be brought to the council.

Councilwoman Maxine Weil said, “I see this as a safety and health issue, not a political issue. Our 89% rate of compliance is excellent but not good enough in a health crisis.”

Councilwoman Missy Waldman added “This is a matter of public safety. I know of cities with 93% and higher compliance among employees, and we're seeing spikes in COVID cases so I don't want to see things go backwards.”

“In dangerous times, we need to have something. If employees don't take the shot, they need regular testing,” the mayor said.

