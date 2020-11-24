‘On fire with COVID’: Officials plead with Americans to stay home

WASHINGTON — State and federal officials pleaded with Americans to stay at home and redouble efforts to curtail the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, defending unpopular public health measures as record hospitalizations pushed health care professionals to the brink.

“We are on fire with COVID,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on CNN after enacting new restrictions last week including retail curbs and school closures. “We’re just trying to do the right thing.”

The United States surpassed 86,000 hospitalizations for COVID-19 on Tuesday, a record, as 30 of the 50 states reported record numbers of patients this month.

That has taxed already exhausted health care providers as more than 1,500 coronavirus deaths and 171,000 new cases pile up daily on average.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams asked Americans to grasp “the severity of the moment” and remain vigilant by wearing masks, avoiding crowds and frequently washing hands until promising vaccines and therapies can be administered.

“We just need you, the American people, to hold on a little bit longer,” Adams, a White House Coronavirus Task Force member, told Fox News in an interview.