One at a time or all at once? Downstate Illinois debates Gov. Pritzker's stay-at-home order

WATERLOO, ILL. — When Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke during a daily coronavirus briefing earlier this week, he singled out downstate Illinois counties as needing to take seriously his stay-at-home order, noting that Monroe County had one of the highest per-capita death rates from the virus in all of Illinois.
But some southern Illinois health officials — including in Monroe County — are pushing back against Pritzker's characterization, as well as the stay-at-home order itself.
Though it’s true that Monroe County's coronavirus death rate is 2.93 per 10,000 people, second only to Jasper County in Illinois, all but one of the 10 coronavirus deaths in Monroe County have been at one assisted living facility.
Unlike in Missouri, Illinois' governor did not leave it up to counties to determine when and how to implement stay-at-home orders related to the virus. That’s caused frustration for some leaders in the Metro East.
“From a public health standpoint, any isolated, contained outbreak should not be taken into consideration when you’re formulating a broad-based plan,” John Wagner, Monroe County Public Health Department administrator, said of the county’s outbreak at Garden Place assisted living. “We do have to survive after this thing is done. Obviously life is more important than the economy, yes, except when we come out of this and we have all these people dying from no jobs, poverty, and homelessness.”
Monroe County, with a population of about 35,000, is one of several southern Illinois counties where the majority of coronavirus deaths are clustered in one place.
In Madison County, 12 of the county’s 19 COVID-19 deaths were at nursing homes, and in Jackson County, all seven deaths have come from one nursing facility.
For Wagner, Gov. Pritzker’s statewide stay-at-home order, which he extended last week through the end of May, means “going blanketly across the state,” a solution that does not fit all areas of Illinois.
State Rep. Darren Bailey, a Republican from Xenia, has filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of Pritzker’s order. A circuit court judge on Monday ruled in favor of Bailey, granting him a one-person exemption. Pritzker on Tuesday called the lawsuit a “stunt” and said it’s detrimental to the state’s efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Still, not all downstate Illinois officials are on board with Illinois opening up a few counties at a time.
In St. Clair County, just 69 of 424 positive COVID-19 cases are in a nursing or long-term care facility. Just five of the county’s 69 deaths are in such a facility.
“[Pritzker is] taking advice from the medical community and letting science lead his response, and we back that order,” said St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern. St. Clair County on Tuesday reported four new deaths and 20 new positive COVID-19 cases.
“If we do this in a piecemeal fashion, it’s not the right thing to do. We’re all adjacent to each other. The traffic moves between each other, and Monroe sends their COVID positives to be treated in our hospitals,” Kern said. “If we do [piecemeal], we’re never going to see the end of this virus until the vaccine.”
In Madison County, a committee is putting together a plan called “Opening Up Madison County Again” so named after President Donald Trump’s “Opening Up America Again” plan. Led by county board chairman Kurt Prenzler, the committee will assess how exactly the county will reopen when Pritzker’s order expires at the end of May.
The committee will meet with various business owners and medical professionals on April 30.
“The economy was shut down because of these models and predictions that were completely overblown, so we have to adjust to the data,” said Prenzler, who noted he backs the governor's stay-at-home order. “We want the governor to see us as being responsible. We are responsible citizens. We can think, we can use our common sense. We can open up in a responsible way.”
