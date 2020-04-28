One at a time or all at once? Downstate Illinois debates Gov. Pritzker's stay-at-home order

WATERLOO, ILL. — When Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke during a daily coronavirus briefing earlier this week, he singled out downstate Illinois counties as needing to take seriously his stay-at-home order, noting that Monroe County had one of the highest per-capita death rates from the virus in all of Illinois.

But some southern Illinois health officials — including in Monroe County — are pushing back against Pritzker's characterization, as well as the stay-at-home order itself.

Though it’s true that Monroe County's coronavirus death rate is 2.93 per 10,000 people, second only to Jasper County in Illinois, all but one of the 10 coronavirus deaths in Monroe County have been at one assisted living facility.

Unlike in Missouri, Illinois' governor did not leave it up to counties to determine when and how to implement stay-at-home orders related to the virus. That’s caused frustration for some leaders in the Metro East.