One of four Missouri coronavirus cases is a Henry County resident, state officials say

JEFFERSON COUNTY — One of the four Missouri coronavirus cases is a Henry County resident, the Department of Health and Senior Services reported early Saturday.

The patient was hospitalized at Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton, then transferred on Sunday, March 8, to another unidentified facility where a specimen was collected for testing and where the patient remains currently, DHSS said in a press release. No further information about the patient was provided.

The specimen has been forwarded to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, DHSS said.

Golden Valley hospital has been placed on diversion for emergency service and has been advised to admit no new patients. While the state awaits confirmation of the test results from CDC, the Henry County Health Center is treating this presumptive case as positive and follow CDC guidelines to protect public health, DHSS said. Patients and visitors to the hospital will be contacted by public health officials as available information warrants.

Clinton is southwest of Kansas City, and about 235 miles west of St. Louis.

On Friday, Gov. Mike Parson announced the state had tested 94 individuals statewide for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that’s caused the pandemic.

Parson, who declared a state of emergency, said 90 of the test results were negative for COVID-19, three were presumptive positives, and one confirmed positive.

The Henry County individual is one of the two new individuals identified as presumptive positive. The other, also newly reported, is a St. Louis County resident, who is 50 to 60 years old. That person has not be otherwise identified.