One St. Louis doctor's testing ordeal: 'I am so frustrated'

ST. LOUIS — An internal medicine doctor in St. Louis says she has struggled for weeks to get COVID-19 testing for herself and her patients, two of whom died suddenly after traveling overseas.

Dr. Mimi Vo, with Vo Medical Clinic, says she has repeatedly asked St. Louis County, Missouri Department of Health and Human Services, Mercy Hospital and even a private lab for testing and has been denied even when patients' symptoms and travel history suggest exposure to the coronavirus.

“I am so frustrated,” Vo said. While some people may have the perception that tests are now widely available, that’s not the reality for doctors in private practice, she said.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health said that for most of last week, very few test kits existed in the region. "Due to that shortage, many individuals were not tested," a statement said.

Joe Poelker, a spokesman for Mercy Hospital, said the hospital's testing hotline is following guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health department.

"We aren’t taking physician referrals," he said. "We need patients to call us directly."

Poelker said the current travel screening includes all of Asia, Australia, Europe, and the states of California, Colorado, New York and Washington. But he said he wasn't sure when all of these locations were added to the screening criteria. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has not yet responded to requests for comment on Vo's account.