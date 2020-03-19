Out-of-state SLU student tests positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS— A second St. Louis University student has tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced on Thursday.

The university says the student traveled abroad and is not from Missouri. The student has not been on campus since returning to the U.S.

On Monday, another SLU student who tested positive for the virus was the city's first known COVID-19 case.

We're presenting free coronavirus coverage to all our readers. Please consider a subscription to help us to continue this type of reporting. $3 for 3 months

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.

Sign up try again Error: Please try again later Thanks! *



