Out-of-state SLU student tests positive for COVID-19
Out-of-state SLU student tests positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS— A second St. Louis University student has tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced on Thursday. 

The university says the student traveled abroad and is not from Missouri. The student has not been on campus since returning to the U.S. 

On Monday, another SLU student who tested positive for the virus was the city's first known COVID-19 case.

