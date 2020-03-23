Page announces agency to plan economic recovery after COVID-19

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Monday announced he is creating a new agency to plan for an economic recovery after the COVID-19 crisis.

In a news release, Page said the St. Louis County Economic Rescue Team will help advise the county on stabilizing the local economy, adopting new laws and policies to aid in rapid recovery and coordinate any federal or state stimulus for local businesses.

Page said the team will coordinate with “similar teams that may be created in surrounding jurisdictions, existing regional economic development partners and other political subdivisions.”

It was not immediately clear if St. Louis or neighboring counties had plans for similar agencies; no others were announced on Monday.

Page said, “This is a time to set politics aside. We will need a bipartisan, all-hands-on-deck approach, and that’s what I’m hoping this team will do.”

People interested in serving were asked to apply at boards.stlouisco.com.

We're presenting free coronavirus coverage to all our readers. Please consider a subscription to help us to continue this type of reporting. $3 for 3 months

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.

Sign up try again Error: Please try again later Thanks! *



