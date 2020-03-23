You are the owner of this article.
Page announces agency to plan economic recovery after COVID-19
Page announces agency to plan economic recovery after COVID-19

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page takes questions after announcing a ban on events with more than 250 people to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus during a news conference on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Office of Emergency Management in Ballwin, Mo. Flanking Page are St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell , left, and St. Louis County Police Department Chief of Police Jon Belmar. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Monday announced he is creating a new agency to plan for an economic recovery after the COVID-19 crisis.

In a news release, Page said the St. Louis County Economic Rescue Team will help advise the county on stabilizing the local economy, adopting new laws and policies to aid in rapid recovery and coordinate any federal or state stimulus for local businesses.

Page said the team will coordinate with “similar teams that may be created in surrounding jurisdictions, existing regional economic development partners and other political subdivisions.”

It was not immediately clear if St. Louis or neighboring counties had plans for similar agencies; no others were announced on Monday.

Page said, “This is a time to set politics aside. We will need a bipartisan, all-hands-on-deck approach, and that’s what I’m hoping this team will do.”

People interested in serving were asked to apply at boards.stlouisco.com.

