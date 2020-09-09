Page announces changes to youth sports guidelines

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced during a briefing Wednesday that the county is adjusting the guidelines for youth sports.
Page said the changes come in response to a recent, steady increase of COVID-19 cases among residents between the age of 15 and 19. Page said that 90% of COVID-19 infections in schools over the past two weeks have been among middle school and high school students.
In the county, the 15- to 19-year-old age group has a positivity rate of 20%, Page said, compared to an 8% positivity rate across all county residents.
For high-frequency of contact sports, like basketball, wrestling and football, practices are allowed, but must be limited to 30 players or fewer. Games and tournaments will not be allowed.
Page said that the county is adding a third category to the guidelines: moderate-frequency contact sports. For this category — which includes activities like baseball, cheerleading, softball and volleyball — players younger than 14 years old will be able to participate in full team practices, and games with other teams from the region. Tournament-style competitions will be restricted. Players age 14 and older will be allowed to practice these sports, but games and tournaments will not be allowed.
All ages can participate in practices and competitions in low-contact sports, like gymnastics, swimming and track.
The changes will take effect on Friday.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
