Page announces changes to youth sports guidelines

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced during a briefing Wednesday that the county is adjusting the guidelines for youth sports.

Page said the changes come in response to a recent, steady increase of COVID-19 cases among residents between the age of 15 and 19. Page said that 90% of COVID-19 infections in schools over the past two weeks have been among middle school and high school students.

In the county, the 15- to 19-year-old age group has a positivity rate of 20%, Page said, compared to an 8% positivity rate across all county residents.

For high-frequency of contact sports, like basketball, wrestling and football, practices are allowed, but must be limited to 30 players or fewer. Games and tournaments will not be allowed.