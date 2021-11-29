Page blasts Missouri judge’s ruling to lift local health orders

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Monday said the county had no plans of relaxing its mask requirement in light of a new COVID-19 variant, despite a Missouri judge’s recent ruling stripping local health agencies of their powers.
The county’s attorneys are still considering the impact of the ruling last week, Page said. But he insisted the county’s mask rule, which requires vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals 5 and older to wear masks in public places indoors and on transit, stands.
“We’ve been consistent for over a year now: wearing masks is one of the most important things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your neighbors from COVID-19,” Page said. “That was true a year ago and it’s true now. And it will be true a month from now, regardless of the politics of the moment.”
Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green on Nov. 23 ruled that all health orders related to the spread of COVID-19 in the state should be lifted because they violate the state constitution’s separation of powers clause affecting the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government. He said all existing health orders issued by local health authorities are “null and void.”
Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate who has gone to court to fight health orders, signaled the case would not be appealed.
Schmitt is also suing St. Louis County to block it from requiring masks. A hearing in the case is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Page said Monday that Green’s ruling was “dangerous” and would undermine public health work that includes restaurant inspections and animal control measures.
“Apparently in that judge’s view of the world our Department of Public Health should not be allowed to investigate dog bites, close the restaurant to prevent a Hepatitis A outbreak, control the spread of tuberculosis or take actions to limit the spread of sexually transmitted infections. And this kind of government-free world may be the kind of world COVID deniers want to impose upon us but it’s not the kind of world that St. Louis County wants to live in.”
And Page tied the ruling to conservative backlash against public health orders, noting a Republican majority in Cole County. The lawsuit, he said, was a “friendly fire lawsuit between radical anti-maskers and the attorney general.”
“The COVID deniers are proud that they have set up legal obstacles to making it hard to implement strong COVID policies,” Page said.
“The latest challenge came last week when an elected Republican judge, a politician who has to run for reelection in a rural Trump-loving county, entered a ruling about masks in a friendly fire lawsuit between radical anti-maskers and the attorney general. Even though St. Louis County was never a party in the case, or even asked to provide its position, the judge purported to declare all of our public health orders invalid."
The Cole County lawsuit, filed in 2020 amid controversial shutdowns in St. Louis, challenged whether regulations issued by state health officials unconstitutionally authorized local medical directors to issue rules, such as quarantines and business closures to address concerns about the spread of the deadly disease. It involved a St. Louis County restaurant owner, Ben Brown, owner of Satchmo’s Bar and Grill, who fought with St. Louis County officials over his attempts to stay open during the height of the pandemic. Brown, a Republican, is now running for a seat in the state Senate.
Page said county attorneys were still responding to the ruling.
But part of that response will include his administration asking County Council to vote Tuesday on a measure reaffirming the county’s mask rule.
Page did not provide more details about what the council would be asked to vote on, but he said the measure would be similar to the current mask mandate.
Page told the council last week that he expected the county to keep the mask rule in place through Jan. 1, expecting a rise in COVID-19 cases, combined with the holidays and colder weather. And he said there is a heightened need for continuing mask wearing in light of a the new omicron variant.
On Monday, he added a new concern: the omicron variant.
There was no evidence that the new variant was present in St. Louis County. But officials “believe that it’s only a matter of time” the variant could be detected locally, Page said.
The variant, which had been detected in multiple countries around the world including Canada by Monday, has prompted some governments to impose restrictions on international travel. While health officials have said they expect COVID-19 vaccines to be effective against omicron, they have also warned that much about the variant is yet unknown pending further study.
Page’s comments mirror the stance of the city of St. Louis, which last week asserted the city’s indoor mask mandate remains in effect despite the Cole County ruling.
