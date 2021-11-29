Page blasts Missouri judge’s ruling to lift local health orders

Schmitt is also suing St. Louis County to block it from requiring masks. A hearing in the case is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Page said Monday that Green’s ruling was “dangerous” and would undermine public health work that includes restaurant inspections and animal control measures.

“Apparently in that judge’s view of the world our Department of Public Health should not be allowed to investigate dog bites, close the restaurant to prevent a Hepatitis A outbreak, control the spread of tuberculosis or take actions to limit the spread of sexually transmitted infections. And this kind of government-free world may be the kind of world COVID deniers want to impose upon us but it’s not the kind of world that St. Louis County wants to live in.”

And Page tied the ruling to conservative backlash against public health orders, noting a Republican majority in Cole County. The lawsuit, he said, was a “friendly fire lawsuit between radical anti-maskers and the attorney general.”

“The COVID deniers are proud that they have set up legal obstacles to making it hard to implement strong COVID policies,” Page said.