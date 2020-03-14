Page names two local experts to help in coronavirus crisis

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has tapped two area health experts to help the county health department review and draft policies aimed fighting the spread of the coronavirus.

Those named to the new technical specialists team are Rob Gatter, a professor of health management and policy at St. Louis University, and Jason Purnell, an associate professor at Washington University’s Brown School.

Gatter has written about and researched pandemics and quarantine. Purnell’s research looks at how socioeconomic and sociocultural factors influence health behaviors and health outcomes.

“Our community is filled with tremendous talent. With the coronavirus, we must tap into that talent,” Page said in a press release. “As we continue to assemble this team, I thank each member for devoting their expertise to this public health challenge.”