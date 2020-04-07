Page outlines plans for $173.5 million St. Louis County expects from the federal government

“We’ll follow whatever the law says — local, federal and state,” he said. “But we also are in an emergency situation where we need to get services in the hands of people in our community quickly and we’ll find a path forward that does that and follows the law and the rules.”

Page said other expenses would include more workers to trace the contacts of infected individuals, technology so public health officials can communicate with people who are in quarantine, hotel rooms for first responders who have been exposed to the virus and for people who can’t safely isolate themselves at home without exposing family members. He said a number of homeless people who have either tested or are presumed positive for the new coronavirus are also being housed in hotels at the county’s expense.

He said the county would like to buy tests, but “unfortunately it’s difficult to buy tests anywhere in the United States. We’re scrambling like everyone, but we are operating in a limited testing environment because of the national shortage.”

He said, “Some of these expenditures need to happen promptly in order to get people the health care and humanitarian relief that they need. So, we will be trying to deliver those as quickly as possible.”