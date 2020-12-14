Page says there is ‘simply too much virus’ to end restrictions now

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said on Monday there are no immediate plans to lift the public health order restricting indoor dining and other activities, saying “there is simply too much virus in our community.”

Page said that “for the next two weeks, our public health department will continue to work closely with the (Metropolitan St. Louis) Pandemic Task Force. While the numbers from our hospital systems are no longer at record levels, they remain way too high to consider removing any protocols that can jeopardize the lives and result in a devastating setback.”