 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Page says there is ‘simply too much virus’ to end restrictions now
0 comments

Page says there is ‘simply too much virus’ to end restrictions now

{{featured_button_text}}
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page press conference on Dec. 7, 2020

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page hold press conference on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (screengrab of Facebook Live event)

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said on Monday there are no immediate plans to lift the public health order restricting indoor dining and other activities, saying “there is simply too much virus in our community.”

Page said that “for the next two weeks, our public health department will continue to work closely with the (Metropolitan St. Louis) Pandemic Task Force. While the numbers from our hospital systems are no longer at record levels, they remain way too high to consider removing any protocols that can jeopardize the lives and result in a devastating setback.”

The announcement comes a few days after a Missouri appeals court ruled the restrictions can continue.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

0 comments

Tags

Travel

Stunning views from 10 hikes around St. Louis

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports