ST. LOUIS — St. Louis and St. Louis County leaders on Friday lifted the COVID-19 emergency declarations that have been in place for three years.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones ordered the declarations to end at 9 a.m. Friday, citing lower daily case rates and hospitalizations, and the wide availability of vaccines.

The federal public health emergency is set to expire at the end of the day on May 11.

Page spokesman Doug Moore said Friday that the county declaration had allowed it to receive certain federal funds. It also allowed some departments, like the Office of Emergency Management, to hire people faster, and purchase items like masks without going through the typical weekslong procurement process. And county leaders also thought they needed the declaration in place for the health department to issue health orders.

County health department spokesman Christopher Ave said the decision is appropriate, but "doesn't change our recommendations at all." The department still wants residents to consider their risk of spreading the virus.

"When you're in a crowded indoor place, it's still a good idea to wear a mask," Ave said.

The department urges everyone who is eligible to get a booster dose of the updated, bivalent vaccines, if they haven't already. And good ventilation should be a priority in businesses, schools and group housing, he said.