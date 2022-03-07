 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Pandemic events in 2022: Hospitalizations drop, mask mandates end

As of March 2022, the region will have dealt with the coronavirus pandemic for two years. 

More pandemic timelines 

Area battles coronavirus in 2021

Coronavirus infects St. Louis area in 2020

0 comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News