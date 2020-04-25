Pandemic peak for St. Louis likely this weekend while hospitals have discharged 1,000 plus

ST. LOUIS — Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said Friday that St. Louis-area hospitals have discharged more than 1,000 coronavirus patients.
Still, he warned that the number of patients is rising and projected to peak this weekend.
"We're still not on the downward side of the slope," Garza said. "So in order for us to feel comfortable that we've decreased transmission enough so that we can start relaxing social distancing rules, we want to see a sustained reduction in those numbers of hospitalizations. Absent wide-scale testing, that is our best marker for what is occurring out in the community."
The release of 1,034 recovered COVID-19 patients, Garza said, is the result of the "heroic commitment" of the region's health-care workers as well as efforts of workers, businesses and officials to slow community spread. He said staying home, washing hands and practicing social distancing have helped decrease the reproductive rate of the virus and "allows us to keep the virus in check — if it continues."
If not, however, "we'll see more people getting infected, more people getting sick and eventually more people dying."
As of Friday, there were 701 people with the virus being treated at St. Louis-area hospitals, 168 patients in intensive care and 114 people using ventilators, Garza said.
If Gov. Mike Parson decides to lift stay-at-home orders and restrictions on businesses in the coming weeks, Garza said it's important for hospitals to see sustained decreases in coronavirus patients and for businesses to adjust their practices to reduce the risk of transmission.
"Stabilization and recovery are going to be coming, but we have to be patient. We have to be very deliberate in how we go about doing that," he said. "The virus will continue to spread. The goal is to keep it as low as possible. And so we have to be thinking in terms of how do we keep the spread as low as possible while balancing that while opening up the economy."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.