You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Pandemic prompts Four Seasons to shut down St. Louis location, nearly 300 employees furloughed
0 comments
featured

Pandemic prompts Four Seasons to shut down St. Louis location, nearly 300 employees furloughed

Restaurant Review: Cinder House

The entrance to Cinder House, located on the eighth floor of the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis downtown. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.

 Cristina M. Fletes

ST. LOUIS — The Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis closed Wednesday, and 291 employees were furloughed, according to a notice filed with the state.

Hotels have been hurt badly by the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the face of plummeting occupancy, many have been forced to cut staff. Des Peres-based Drury Hotels instituted layoffs and furloughs this week. Brentwood-based Equis Hotels laid off many employees, the Post-Dispatch previously reported.

Four Seasons' notice to the state says the furlough is intended to be temporary, but due to uncertainty surrounding the virus, it is possible that it could become permanent.

"At the end of the day we don't know the timeline right now," said Alper Oztok, general manager of the Four Seasons St. Louis.

Oztok said the length of the closure will depend on how the outbreak evolves over the next two to three weeks. The hotel has notified guests who have reservations up until May 4.

"We needed to do the right thing for employees as well as our guests," Oztok said. "Once this thing is behind us, I'm hopeful business will come back as normal,"

Most Four Seasons locations are following the same guidelines, he said.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.




Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Go fish: No permit required starting Friday in Missouri
Coronavirus

Go fish: No permit required starting Friday in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday that it will waive requirements for fishing permits or trout tags from March 27 through April 15 to help Missourians looking for recreation while maintaining distance from other people to fight the spread of the coronavirus and Covid-19, the disease the virus causes. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports