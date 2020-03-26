Pandemic prompts Four Seasons to shut down St. Louis location, nearly 300 employees furloughed

ST. LOUIS — The Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis closed Wednesday, and 291 employees were furloughed, according to a notice filed with the state.

Hotels have been hurt badly by the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the face of plummeting occupancy, many have been forced to cut staff. Des Peres-based Drury Hotels instituted layoffs and furloughs this week. Brentwood-based Equis Hotels laid off many employees, the Post-Dispatch previously reported.

Four Seasons' notice to the state says the furlough is intended to be temporary, but due to uncertainty surrounding the virus, it is possible that it could become permanent.

"At the end of the day we don't know the timeline right now," said Alper Oztok, general manager of the Four Seasons St. Louis.

Oztok said the length of the closure will depend on how the outbreak evolves over the next two to three weeks. The hotel has notified guests who have reservations up until May 4.

"We needed to do the right thing for employees as well as our guests," Oztok said. "Once this thing is behind us, I'm hopeful business will come back as normal,"

Most Four Seasons locations are following the same guidelines, he said.

We're presenting free coronavirus coverage to all our readers. Please consider a subscription to help us to continue this type of reporting. $3 for 3 months

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.

Sign up try again Error: Please try again later Thanks! *





Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.