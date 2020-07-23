Parental and coach outrage over youth sports limits lead St. Louis city, county to clarify reasons

ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis, the St. Louis County health department and a task force of area sports medicine experts issued a joint statement Thursday clarifying reasons for imposing new limits on youth sports.
Many parents and coaches of young athletes opposed the new limits, which began Monday, and questioned St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s assertion on July 15 that youth sports are “the primary source of spread in the community.”
Thursday’s joint statement explaining the limits is more nuanced:
“While the risk of transmission during competitive youth sports games is most likely low, all of the activities surrounding the games increase the likelihood of spreading the virus. This includes teams, coaches and parents gathering before, during and after games and practices, carpooling and other activities associated with participating in sports teams, especially if proper mitigation practices are not in place ...”
“Although there have been COVID-19 cases associated with sports participation, it is the significant amount of virus circulating within the community that is the primary reason for having to roll back youth sports activities because they can create conditions for continued spread. The same conditions exist for any activity where person-to-person interaction is high, where groups of people get together for proms, graduation ceremonies or in bars, or where mitigation practices are low.”
Starting on Monday, youth teams in the county have only been allowed to practice with their own teammates in groups of 10 or fewer with no spectators. No games or tournaments are allowed in the county, sending some teams seeking competition to other states. Although he can’t keep people from traveling out of the area for sports, Page has discouraged it.
A group of about 200 pediatricians around the St. Louis region have been discussing an increase in cases they’ve seen among teenagers in their clinics.
The pediatricians are concerned that children’s activities and schools are unfairly taking the brunt of the government restrictions, when controlling the virus will require cooperation and sacrifice from the entire community, according to an email thread provided to the Post-Dispatch.
“Youth sports are not the driver of this,” said Dr. John Cole, a Washington University pediatrician. “The problem is the unsupervised meetings, group gatherings, things like that that are allowing the virus to spread.”
The group of pediatricians, which includes members of the sports task force, said they support a crackdown on bars, churches, graduations and proms.
“To be clear, it was not those youth sports games that were the originator of the outbreaks, youth sports leagues did a very good job in putting down the rules and trying to follow those rules,” Cole said.
In the joint statement, officials encouraged everyone in the community to consistently wear masks in public, social distance, wash hands and avoid crowds:
“These measures will help decrease the virus in the community and allow all of us to get back to doing the things we love, such as youth sports.”
