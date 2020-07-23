Parental and coach outrage over youth sports limits lead St. Louis city, county to clarify reasons

Starting on Monday, youth teams in the county have only been allowed to practice with their own teammates in groups of 10 or fewer with no spectators. No games or tournaments are allowed in the county, sending some teams seeking competition to other states. Although he can’t keep people from traveling out of the area for sports, Page has discouraged it.

A group of about 200 pediatricians around the St. Louis region have been discussing an increase in cases they’ve seen among teenagers in their clinics.

The pediatricians are concerned that children’s activities and schools are unfairly taking the brunt of the government restrictions, when controlling the virus will require cooperation and sacrifice from the entire community, according to an email thread provided to the Post-Dispatch.

“Youth sports are not the driver of this,” said Dr. John Cole, a Washington University pediatrician. “The problem is the unsupervised meetings, group gatherings, things like that that are allowing the virus to spread.”

The group of pediatricians, which includes members of the sports task force, said they support a crackdown on bars, churches, graduations and proms.