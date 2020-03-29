Parks in St. Louis region bustle despite calls for social distancing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Both parking lots were so packed at Cliff Cave County Park early Sunday afternoon in south St. Louis County that vehicles were pulled off into the grass.

“This is probably the busiest that I have ever seen it,” said Laurie Marti, 52, getting ready to go for a walk.

A Great Rivers Greenway sign recommended that people stay at least 6 feet apart on the paths and in groups of less than 10 to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The sign added: “Enjoy the free fresh air responsibly and help us all stay healthy!”

But Barbie Bruemer, who joined Marti for a walk, had doubts.

“I guess everybody is tired of being inside so they came out today,” said Bruemer, 51. “I don’t know if everybody is being responsible.”

The temperature was 65 degrees, with gusts of wind blowing across the nearby Mississippi River. Families, big and small, seemed to move around in packs, while others passed through, biking, running and walking. There’s a 5.1 mile paved loop and other trails.

“There’s plenty of room to distance, and we’ve got to get out,” said Elaine Repkin, 64, having a picnic with her husband at the pavilion. “No one stays cooped up in their house all the time.”

They’d never seen it this busy, though.

“There have been gorgeous days when there’s been no one here but us,” she said.

Authorities in the St. Louis region have received complaints about large groups of people outdoors over the weekend.

St. Louis City officials announced on Sunday that they are further restricting use of park facilities during the coronavirus pandemic. The city is closing tennis, basketball, racquetball and handball, pickleball courts and roller rinks until at least April 22.