Parkway high schools to return to in-person classes

Parkway high schools can begin offering in-person learning during the second quarter of classes, which begins Oct. 27.
Many students and parents have pleaded for the change, but teachers have expressed safety concerns.
On Sept. 29, the Parkway School Board had unanimously approved a recommendation by Superintendent Keith Marty that prekindergarten should resume in-person instruction in the second quarter with smaller class sizes, and that kindergarten through eighth grade students should return for two weeks of blended instruction before resuming a five-day, in-person schedule on Nov. 9. A virtual learning option remains available.
On Wednesday, the board approved Marty's request that high school students also have the option for in-person learning, as soon as that can be done effectively and efficiently.
He said the district “needs to be flexible, nimble and patient.”
Staff members said that, because of the amount of planning and scheduling involved, it was uncertain how soon high schools. could reopen.
On Monday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page relaxed academic and athletic restrictions for high school students.
Marty said he had been influenced by local health data.
He added, “We also had an opportunity to see safety measures being put in place during athletic practices, which have gone very well."
Parent Terri Zuber spoke to the board about the “inadequate education of virtual learning and, more importantly, the deteriorating mental health of our high school students.”
Sebastian Sutton, a senior at Parkway South High School, said “all my learning has been a struggle for me and many others that I know.”
Ashley West, a junior at Parkway West High School, said she had helped create an online petition for students, asking that high school students return to in-person classes. “It's hard to learn online and harder to talk to your teacher if you have an important question,” she said.
Parent Paul Lancia said students are suffering socially and academically. “Even on a good day (with virtual learning), there are dropped Zoom calls, internet pauses, and internet power outages,” he said.
Various teachers said they were opposed to the change.
Laura Eckelkamp, a chemistry teacher at Parkway South High, said the distance learning plan “provides continuity and predictability for students, staff and families. Making an abrupt reactionary change based on an announcement from the county is a disturbance to the Parkway community.”
Whitney Wilhelm, an English teacher at Parkway South, said, “By sending us back now, you are just putting us all at risk.”
Melinda Untiedt, a science teacher at Parkway West High, said teachers have not been included in the decision making process. “Some staff members like me live in COVID hot zones,” she said adding “bringing me into the classroom is not making students safe.”
Pat McPartland, president of the Parkway National Education Association, said “your choice to return to face-to-face learning is creating issues of safety and equity for students and staff that have not been adequately addressed.”
Marty acknowledged that “COVID has caused a great deal of interruptions and a level of polarization in society and at Parkway, and the administration finds ourselves in a no-win situation.” But he said the district could deliver both in-person and virtual options.
Chelsea Watson, deputy superintendent, said work is underway to ensure all schools are supplied with personal protective devices and will follow safety practices, such as using masks, cleaning high-touch surfaces often, designating doors for entering and exiting, adding visual aids on floors and walls to show one-way access, and more.
She added the focus has been on getting elementary and middle school students back in school, “which is why we can't put a date on when high school students will be able to return during the second quarter.”
Board member Sam Sciortino called the decision difficult but added “what's the trade off? Kids sitting at home depressed and isolated or being in school with teachers and friends with a learning process taking place — for mental health needs of students, being in school is best for them.”
“We will be committed to both instructional models,” Marty said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.