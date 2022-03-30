Parson declares ‘COVID-19 crisis is over’ in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said on Wednesday the state was ending its emergency response to COVID-19.

“We will transition to an endemic recovery phase and beginning responding to COVID like we do other viruses,” Parson said. “The state’s transition will become effective on Friday.”

The announcement marked a striking turn in the state’s response to COVID-19, which emerged here two years ago and has killed nearly 20,000 Missourians as of this week.

Parson, a Republican, said that as part of the transition, that universal contact tracing and individual case investigations will cease. The state will also update data on its public COVID-19 dashboard less often, officials announced.

“No longer will daily updates be made to vaccination, testing and positivity rates, among other metrics,” Parson said. “We will discontinue detailed, county-level, individual case reporting.”

Paula Nickelson, acting director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, said the decision to reduce reporting on COVID-19 statistics was made because “the science doesn’t support it.”

“We feel like the information will be adequate,” she said, adding that changes “on a regional basis will not happen that quickly.”

“We have tremendous levels of resources at the state and local level committed to that data analysis,” Nickelson said. “This will allow us now to re-center and refocus those resources.”

A news release from Parson’s office said “7-day case rate data, activity by region and county, statewide data on COVID-19 hospitalizations, and circulating virus variants” would be updated weekly.

Parson said the reduced focus doesn’t mean COVID-19 had vanished from the state.

“This does not mean that COVID is no longer present or that future spikes in cases will not occur,” the governor said. “From the knowledge we have gained and the tools we have acquired over the past two years, the threat this virus poses has significantly diminished.”

“This new endemic phase allows us to continue to adapt as needed,” he said.

The rolling average of daily COVID-19 cases in Missouri was 413 as of Monday, down from a peak average of more than 15,000 cases per day in early January, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis.

“We are entering the endemic phase of the recovery,” Nickelson said, acting director of the Department of Health and Senior Services. “Endemic does not mean the end.

“It refers to the constant presence of the disease within a population or geographic area, just as influenza, HIV, tuberculosis and strep throat are endemic in our country,” she said.

She said some may ask “if we are moving too quickly,” Nickelson said.

“The answer is no,” she said. “Endemic does not mean the end of COVID. It simply means that COVID is now at a level prevelance in our nation and our state to be considered a constant presence within our population.”

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health, in a statement reacting to Parson’s announcement, said “we cannot afford to return to a pre-pandemic ‘normal.’”

“Moving forward, DPH will continue to: monitor the spread of COVID-19; communicate to the public about the status of the disease and the tools available to fight it; provide vaccines and boosters with an emphasis on equity; offer convenient public testing; and remain poised to enact public health measures if conditions deteriorate to ensure public safety. Precautions should be ramped up or down based on case numbers,” the statement said.

It continued, “Regardless of what we call it, the pandemic has exacted an enormous toll, causing thousands of deaths and leaving many more individuals with lasting symptoms,” the statement said.

“Although case numbers are currently low, COVID-19 is still active in our community and across the country, and it is not going away. We must learn to live with COVID-19 — and that means changing our behavior based on the lessons we learned during the pandemic,” it said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said in a statement Wednesday that it continues to urge “vigilance and vaccination.” The group includes the region’s four major health systems – BJC HealthCare, SSM Health, Mercy and St. Luke’s Hospital – and has provided local hospitalization data and briefings throughout the pandemic, and helped coordinate hospital capacity and vaccinations.

“We have collectively sacrificed and worked hard to get to this place in the pandemic,” the group said in the statement. “Let us use this time now to continue vaccinations and rebuild our public health and healthcare infrastructure that gave so much over the past two years.”

The task force reports data twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays. As of Monday, the most recent data available, there were 82 total patients with COVID-19 across BJC, SSM, Mercy, St. Luke’s and Veterans Affairs hospitals. That is the lowest number since the group began reporting data in the spring of 2020, and down from a peak of 1,444 in mid-January.

Annika Merrilees of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

