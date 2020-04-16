Parson extends stay-at-home order to May 3, says state making plans to reopen

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday he would extend the state’s stay-at-home order to May 3, adding officials were beginning work on a plan to reopen the state’s economy.

The Republican chief executive said the state would “safely and gradually move into a recovery phase of COVID-19.”

He said the plan would be based on four pillars: rapidly expanding testing capacity; expanding reserves of personal protective equipment; continuing to monitor and expand health care system capacity; and using data to predict future outbreaks.

“The best thing we can do is reopen this state for everyone — and be smart about it,” Parson said. “Take our time reopening, make sure we get businesses back up and going, people back to work and still be protecting them for safety reasons.”

He said officials were taking two steps prior to reopening that are intended to “protect those most at risk of exposure.”

Parson said the state needed to protect first responders and health care workers “so that our most vulnerable citizens have access to the case they need.”

He also said the state would strategically reopen businesses based on insights and data from employers and employees.