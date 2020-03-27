You are the owner of this article.
Parson mobilizes Missouri National Guard in fight against COVID-19 spread
Parson mobilizes Missouri National Guard in fight against COVID-19 spread

The Missouri Guard serves in Afghanistan

CPT Jason Davis, 32, with the Missouri National Guard's 1138th Engineering Company in Afghanistan pins a combat action badge on SGT Jeffery Stevens, 52, in January, 2013 during an awards ceremony. Photo by J.B. Forbes jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Thursday mobilizing the Missouri National Guard in the state's fight against the new coronavirus.

The executive order, announced Friday, said the COVID-19 pandemic had "caused conditions of distress and hazards to public health and safety beyond the capacities of local and State agencies."

It said "additional resources of the State of Missouri are needed to prevent the risk of COVID-19 and to respond to a declared emergency and the increased health threat to the population."

According to a news release, the guard will help the state "define priorities and coordinate from the planning stage to implementation."

Parson's office said he made the decision after consulting with officials in the state Department of Public Safety, Department of Health and Senior Services and the State Emergency Management Agency. 

“The COVID-19 crisis is constantly developing and changing, but we are taking steps each and every day to slow the spread and protect public health and safety,” Parson said in a statement. “Mobilizing the National Guard will help us provide more immediate resources to our citizens and enhance Missouri’s ability to overcome this global pandemic.”

The order expires May 15 unless Parson chooses to extend it.

Editor's note: a previous version of this article said Parson signed the order Friday.

