Parson says he's disappointed Lake of the Ozarks crowd ignored social distancing

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday it was "disappointing" to hear of large crowds at an electronic dance music festival over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks.

"Disappointing is all I can tell you," he said. "Every day for months we've been up here telling people to social distance, social distance. But again, people have got to take this responsibility on their own.

"The quicker we stop doing things like that, the quicker the state's going to get back on track," Parson said.

The outlet TMZ on Sunday published video from an electronic dance music festival at the lake, showing what appeared to be hundreds of young people crowded together dancing.

The governor said Wednesday the state was experiencing a "notable increase in positive cases among young adults."

Individuals between the ages of 20 and 39 made up about 38% of the state's positive cases, according to a Wednesday analysis of the state's COVID-19 data.

"While younger, healthy people are less likely to have severe symptoms related to COVID-19, they can pass the virus onto others who are more at-risk," Parson said.

