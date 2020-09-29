Parson's office doesn't believe governor caught virus at veterans home facing outbreak

JEFFERSON CITY — The Mt. Vernon Veterans Home in southwest Missouri confirmed its first case of COVID-19 the day after Gov. Mike Parson visited the facility earlier this month.

The veterans home, as of Tuesday, was grappling with 24 active infections among veterans and 12 among staff, said Jamie Melchert, spokesman for the Missouri Veterans Commission.

Closer to St. Louis, in Phelps County, the St. James Veterans Home on Tuesday had confirmed 25 active cases among veterans and seven among staff, Melchert said.

Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Despite Parson's visit to Mt. Vernon the day before its first positive case, Kelli Jones, spokeswoman for the governor, said the administration doesn't believe he contracted the virus at the home. She said the first lady didn't attend the visit.

"Our office believes there is no connection," she said Tuesday in a statement. "No one at the facility would have been considered a close contact … to Governor Parson. Social distancing was practiced, masks were worn, and Governor Parson was not around anyone longer than 5-10 minutes."