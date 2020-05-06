You are the owner of this article.
Patients, employees and BJC visitors all must wear face masks under new policy
Health care workers in masks at testing site

Danielle Adams, right, a registered nurse for Affinia Healthcare, and Lori Faulks, a medical assistant complete a nostril swabbing at a drive-thru test for COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, for a man who rode a motorcycle at Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis' Jennings location. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

All patients, visitors and employees at BJC HealthCare facilities will have to wear a face mask, the hospital system announced Wednesday.

The policy applies to all hospitals and doctors’ offices and is effective immediately.

“This additional measure of caution inside our facilities is an important step, especially as we begin to resume some of our normal operations,” Dr. Hilary Babcock, director of infection prevention, said in a news release. “Many people already use masks when they need to be in public places where social distancing is difficult to maintain.”

The policy follows guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, especially among people who are asymptomatic.

Children under the age of 2, anyone with difficulty breathing or who are unable to remove their own mask without help should not wear a mask, officials said.

If a patient doesn’t have a personal mask, the BJC location will provide one. Patients who arrive with respiratory symptoms will be provided a medical-grade isolation mask.

Visitor restrictions are still in place. The visitors who are allowed under exceptions to the policy will be required to wear a mask.

“As hospitals prepare to resume operations, these precautions will be critical to maintaining the downward trend of the virus, and keeping our community safe,” the release stated.

BJC includes 15 hospitals and other health services in the St. Louis metropolitan area. Services include primary care, home health, community mental health, rehabilitation, long-term care and hospice.

