You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Pattonville School District employee dies of coronavirus
0 comments

Pattonville School District employee dies of coronavirus

Subscribe today: $3/3 months

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An employee of a Pattonville School District elementary school died Saturday of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the district superintendent said. 

In an email to parents and staff, Superintendent Tim Pecoraro announced the death of Lisa Steelman, a paraprofessional at Rose Acres Elementary School for 14 years. Pecoraro called Steelman “a caring woman who was well loved and respected by students, staff and families,” and said she would be “deeply missed.”

He said counseling staff would be available to support students or staff.

St. Louis County officials reported 29 new cases and nine new deaths Saturday, for a total of 1,524 cases and 42 deaths. It’s not clear if Steelman’s death was among the nine.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports