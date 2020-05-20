Pay cuts ahead for UMSL faculty and staff from coronavirus fallout

ST. LOUIS — More than half of the faculty and staff at the University of Missouri-St. Louis will take pay cuts in response to the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to campus leaders.

The cuts, effective June 1, will not affect employees earning less than $50,000 — 48% of the campus workforce. Pay cuts for other salary categories include:

Between $50,000 and $74,999: 2.5% pay cut

Between $75,000 and $99,999: 5%

Between $100,000 and $124,999: 7.5%

$125,000 and above: 10%

The pay cuts are scheduled for up to one year, but will be reassessed every three months, according to an email sent Tuesday by Tanika Busch, UMSL's chief financial officer and James Hertel, executive director of human resources.

The savings in salaries is expected to total $4.3 million. Further budget cuts are expected, the email said.

UM System President Mun Choi told the system's board of curators at a recent meeting to expect losses of up to $180 million across the four campuses stemming from the pandemic.

