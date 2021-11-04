Pediatric COVID vaccine events announced for St. Louis area

UPDATED AT 3 p.m. with information from St. Louis officials.
ST. LOUIS — Two days after the coronavirus vaccine was approved for children ages 5-11, a series of vaccination events have been announced by area schools and health officials.
But many of the public events won't start until next week due to limited supplies, officials said.
Websites with information on where to locate shots also ramped up, with the federal Vaccines.gov site showing pediatric dose availability for the first time.
The St. Louis health department is also listing vaccine clinics on its website.
Pharmacy chains, including CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, were among the first to make appointments available Wednesday. A handful of other events followed, and the pace has since increased.
St. Louis Public Schools announced Thursday morning that it will hold two vaccine clinics this fall, and the shots will come with a sweetener. The city will be handing out $100 gift cards to any city resident getting their first dose.
Both clinics will be held at Gateway Middle School, 1200 North Jefferson Avenue. The first will be held Nov. 13, and the second on Dec. 4. Both will run from 9 a.m. to noon.
Vaccines also will be available to older children who have not been vaccinated, officials said.
Superintendent Kelvin Adams called it a "game-changer" and a "life-changing time for students" at a news conference Thursday. He said 9,190 students became eligible Tuesday. More than 3,000 have had to quarantine at various times during the pandemic.
Officials stressed that the vaccine had been extensively tested and was safe and effective for children.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said, "Pediatric vaccination is the key to protecting our babies. Protecting our schools and protecting our communities."
Jones, who received her booster Thursday morning, said more than 75% of city workers have been vaccinated.
Adams said 97% of school district staff have been vaccinated as of Oct. 15. As of that date, 136 staff members, including 46 teachers, were told to resign or face firing. Adams did not provide the number of staff who had been fired, saying some were entitled to a hearing.
Health Department Director Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, who removed a "Trust Science" mask to speak, said the school events would use doses supplied by multiple sources, including local hospital systems, and work with health care providers and families. She said those who preordered the vaccine were only given 300-600 doses initially, but said Missouri officials have promised to ramp up supply in coming weeks.
Davis said vaccinations at school and at health care providers were prioritized because students would feel more comfortable there than at the "dreary, drab" health department or other similar locations.
The Webster Groves School District said Thursday that it will hold an event Nov. 18, with the second dose on Dec. 10. School officials said they would send out a sign-up sheet to families, with vaccines available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Parkway School District announced Wednesday that it would offer pediatric vaccines Nov. 19 at Parkway Central Middle School.
Other area officials have been announcing plans for distributing the vaccine.
Lincoln County, St. Charles County and St. Clair County are holding events on Wednesday. St. Clair County Health Department Director Myla Blandford said during a briefing Wednesday that evening clinics would start the week after.