Pediatric vaccine events announced for St. Louis area

Vaccines also will be available to older children who have not been vaccinated, officials said.

Superintendent Kelvin Adams called it a "game-changer" and a "life-changing time for students" at a news conference Thursday. He said 9,190 students became eligible Tuesday. More than 3,000 have had to quarantine at various times during the pandemic.

Officials stressed that the vaccine had been extensively tested and was safe and effective for children.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said, "Pediatric vaccination is the key to protecting our babies. Protecting our schools and protecting our communities."

Jones, who received her booster Thursday morning, said more than 75% of city workers have been vaccinated.

Adams said 97% of school district staff have been vaccinated as of Oct. 15. As of that date, 136 staff members, including 46 teachers, were told to resign or face firing. Adams did not provide the number of staff who had been fired, saying some were entitled to a hearing.