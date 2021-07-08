Pfizer to ask FDA to authorize booster dose of COVID vaccine as delta variant spreads

“You need better studies to be able to assert that. It isn’t just neutralizing antibodies,” Topol said.

Pfizer plans to launch soon a placebo-controlled efficacy trial of the booster with 10,000 participants. That study will run throughout the fall, Dolsten said, meaning it will not be completed ahead of the company’s filing with the Food and Drug Administration.

Dr. William Schaffner, a vaccine expert at Vanderbilt University medical Center, said even if Pfizer succeeds in getting its booster approved for use by the FDA, that is only the first step. The booster would still need to be reviewed and recommended by advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It’s not automatic by any means,” he said. Schaffner said realistically, most of the public health bandwidth in the United States is still focused on encouraging Americans to get their first and second doses of the vaccine.

The FDA declined to comment on Pfizer’s plans.

Because boosters will drive increasing demand for vaccines as much of the world is still unvaccinated, Dolsten said Pfizer is looking at ways to boost production.