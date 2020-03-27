Physician at St. Mary's Hospital tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND HEIGHTS — A physician at SSM Health-St. Mary's Hospital tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital confirmed in a statement on Friday.

The physician had last been on the job on March 16, and the statement said the physician was not showing any symptoms related to the coronavirus. The hospital said for these reasons they believe there was minimal exposure.

Anyone who may have had contact with the physician has been contacted and is under quarantine, the hospital said.

A St. Mary's nurse, Judy Wilson-Griffin, died March 20 of Covid-19. She had been away from work for weeks on business, SSM said.

