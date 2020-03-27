Playgrounds closed in St. Louis during virus outbreak
Amanda Saito takes her daughters Edith Saito, 4, and Agnes Saito, 2, for a walk in Forest Park near the World's Fair Pavilion on Friday, March 20, 2020. "I kind of figured no one would be out here. We're following the rules and social distancing, not going on the playground," said Amanda Saito of St. Louis. The park was sparsely attended by people on Friday morning shortly before 9 a.m. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — City officials announced Friday that they're closing all playgrounds in St. Louis for as long as the city's stay-at-home order remains in effect during the coronavirus outbreak. 

The closure of the playgrounds takes effect immediately.

The stay-at-home order was issued earlier as part of a broader strategy to ensure social distancing in the city to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

City health officials said in a statement that "the social mixing that’s occurring at the playgrounds increases the risk of children contracting and/or spreading the virus."

Fredrick Echols, the city's health director, said in the statement that the city felt it necessary to close the playgrounds to "assist us in better achieving our goal of limiting interactions between members of the community."

City officials said Thursday that there were 69 COVID-19 cases in St. Louis.

