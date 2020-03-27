Playgrounds closed in St. Louis during virus outbreak

ST. LOUIS — City officials announced Friday that they're closing all playgrounds in St. Louis for as long as the city's stay-at-home order remains in effect during the coronavirus outbreak.

The closure of the playgrounds takes effect immediately.

The stay-at-home order was issued earlier as part of a broader strategy to ensure social distancing in the city to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

City health officials said in a statement that "the social mixing that’s occurring at the playgrounds increases the risk of children contracting and/or spreading the virus."

Fredrick Echols, the city's health director, said in the statement that the city felt it necessary to close the playgrounds to "assist us in better achieving our goal of limiting interactions between members of the community."

City officials said Thursday that there were 69 COVID-19 cases in St. Louis.

