Playgrounds closed in St. Louis during virus outbreak

The stay-at-home order was issued earlier as part of a broader strategy to ensure social distancing in the city to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
City health officials said in a statement that "the social mixing that’s occurring at the playgrounds increases the risk of children contracting and/or spreading the virus."
Fredrick Echols, the city's health director, said in the statement that the city felt it necessary to close the playgrounds to "assist us in better achieving our goal of limiting interactions between members of the community."
City officials said Thursday that there were 69 COVID-19 cases in St. Louis.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page mandated residents stay home beginning Monday, with exceptions only for groceries, health care and critical household duties. The order excludes first responders, health care workers, plus the employees of a list of other "essential" businesses, when those workers are on duty.
The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday that it will waive requirements for fishing permits or trout tags from March 27 through April 15 to help Missourians looking for recreation while maintaining distance from other people to fight the spread of the coronavirus and Covid-19, the disease the virus causes.
Amanda Saito takes her daughters Edith Saito, 4, and Agnes Saito, 2, for a walk in Forest Park near the World's Fair Pavilion on Friday, March 20, 2020. "I kind of figured no one would be out here. We're following the rules and social distancing, not going on the playground," said Amanda Saito of St. Louis. The park was sparsely attended by people on Friday morning shortly before 9 a.m. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com