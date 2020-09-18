 Skip to main content
Playgrounds to open Monday at St. Louis County parks
Playgrounds to open Monday at St. Louis County parks

St. Louis County Parks Reopen

Tim Mullinax of St. Louis County Parks power washes a playground at Endicott Park in Bel-Ridge on May 19 as part of a routine cleaning. Parks in St. Louis County reopened on May 18, although playgrounds and basketball courts are still inaccessible to encourage social distancing. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com.

 Chris Kohley

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Playgrounds at county parks will reopen on Monday, the county executive’s office announced Friday.

Playgrounds have been closed for six months during the county’s state of emergency in response to the coronavirus. They will be open from 8 a.m. to dusk.

Playground equipment at 55 sites will be disinfected several times per week with cleaners approved by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Signs will be placed at each site reminding visitors to stay home if sick, maintain six feet of distance from others and wash or sanitize hands regularly.

Masks are required except on children while playing. Visitors are also encouraged to limit usage in order to ensure social distancing.

The order affects only county parks. The county’s 88 municipalities can get approval to reopen their playgrounds — and many have.

Restrooms, sport courts, skate parks and indoor facilities are open. Exercise stations and drinking fountains remain closed. Spraygrounds, which typically close after Labor Day, are closed for the season.

For more information, visit stlcorona.com.

