Police say Florissant motorcycle shop held 'large gathering' that defied county orders

Jordan Hamilton, owner of Custom City Cycles at 221 St. Francois Street, told the Post-Dispatch he hosted a candlelight vigil Wednesday night in the parking lot of his shop in memory of a 28-year-old friend who died unexpectedly the previous afternoon. He said roughly 30 friends showed up about 7 p.m. People held candles, had drinks and were hugging each other to mourn their friend.

"There was lot of crying and comforting," said Hamilton, 25, of Florissant.

He said he did not promote the event on social media ahead of time in an effort to limit the size of the vigil. An officer responded early in the evening and told him the event could go on as long as everyone followed social distancing guidelines, Hamilton said. About an hour later, six squad cars returned because someone in the crowd began shooting off fireworks.

Officers said to quit the fireworks and added, 'We're already letting this happen, let's not make this an all-night event,'" Hamilton said.

He said he apologized to police for the fireworks. He disputes that police ordered people to disperse.

"The words never came out of any of the police officers' mouths," he said. "I personally talked to all the officers. If they would have told us to disperse, I would have done that instantly."