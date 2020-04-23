Police say Florissant motorcycle shop held 'large gathering' that defied county orders

FLORISSANT — A large group of people who gathered this week at a Florissant motorcycle shop refused to disperse in "complete disregard of the health and safety of the attendees or the community at large," police said in a statement Thursday.
The shop's owner, however, said Florissant officers never told people to leave.
In a Facebook post Thursday, Florissant police said it reported Custom City Cycles' alleged violation of St. Louis County's 10-person limit on gatherings to county officials. The Facebook post also provided a link for the public to report violations of the order.
Jordan Hamilton, owner of Custom City Cycles at 221 St. Francois Street, told the Post-Dispatch he hosted a candlelight vigil Wednesday night in the parking lot of his shop in memory of a 28-year-old friend who died unexpectedly the previous afternoon. He said roughly 30 friends showed up about 7 p.m. People held candles, had drinks and were hugging each other to mourn their friend.
"There was lot of crying and comforting," said Hamilton, 25, of Florissant.
He said he did not promote the event on social media ahead of time in an effort to limit the size of the vigil. An officer responded early in the evening and told him the event could go on as long as everyone followed social distancing guidelines, Hamilton said. About an hour later, six squad cars returned because someone in the crowd began shooting off fireworks.
Officers said to quit the fireworks and added, 'We're already letting this happen, let's not make this an all-night event,'" Hamilton said.
He said he apologized to police for the fireworks. He disputes that police ordered people to disperse.
"The words never came out of any of the police officers' mouths," he said. "I personally talked to all the officers. If they would have told us to disperse, I would have done that instantly."
Hamilton said he bought the bike shop in January and did not purposely disobey the county's order.
"I'm not trying to get off on the wrong foot already with the town," Hamilton said. "If your brother or your best friend died, would you not want to be comforted by your friends? It's not like we just wanted to have a random party."
Florissant police Sgt. Andy Haarmann said the crowd was between 30 and 50 people and that officers did give the order to leave.
"The intent of the (Facebook) post was to notify everyone that we are aware of it and doing what we can to report it, and if you're witness to any sorts of events like this, this is the avenue to report it," he said.
Police officials say they don't want to hurt small businesses in the city but must ask people to comply with the county's social-distancing and stay-at-home requirements.
