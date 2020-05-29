You are the owner of this article.
Portion of St. Peters City Hall to reopen to public Monday
Portion of St. Peters City Hall to reopen to public Monday

ST. PETERS — A portion of St. Peters City Hall will reopen to residents Monday.

Opening the west wing of the building is the first phase of the city’s plan to gradually reopen to the public after the building's closure on March 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

City services will continue to be offered online at www.stpetersmo.net.

By June 15, the public may enter the city hall lobby, and by July 1 the building will return to “normal procedures,” according to a news release from the city Friday.

City Hall staff requests that visitors enter the building from the west entrance, where the Cultural Arts Centre is located. The Cultural Arts Centre will remain closed but events will resume in the banquet rooms in the west wing on Monday, as long as gatherings abide by social distancing guidelines.

