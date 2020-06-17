Positive COVID-19 test of St. Louis courthouse employee delays jury trials, reopening date

ST. LOUIS — Two jury trials scheduled for next week in St. Louis have been postponed after someone who works in the Civil Courts building downtown tested positive for COVID-19.

This coming Monday had been the planned date for the 22nd Circuit to reopen since shutting down in March amid the pandemic.

The trials deemed priority cases for jury trials included two murder cases: one filed in 2016 and another originally filed 2018.

It was not immediately clear when the trials would be rescheduled. Three assault cases set for trial the week of June 29 also have been postponed.

The St. Louis County Circuit Court has not announced a date to resume trials.

Circuit courts statewide are under Missouri Supreme Court orders establishing several two-week phases with certain benchmarks for resuming trials. St. Louis and St. Louis County courts have been conducting some hearings remotely by phone or video conference.

