Post-Dispatch's Great Taste event is postponed

The Post-Dispatch has announced the postponement of the fifth annual Great Taste. The event, which features tastings from some of the 100 best restaurants in St. Louis, was scheduled for Wednesday at the St. Louis Science Center.

“The health and safety of our vendors, guests and staff is our highest priority,” said Post-Dispatch president and publisher Ian Caso. Ticketholders will receive an email regarding reissue and refund options. A new date will be set when possible.

In the meantime, check out Ian Froeb's STL 100, our critic's guide to the best restaurants in St. Louis.

For future information about this event and others, visit stltoday.com/ourevents.