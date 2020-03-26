Pritzker activates Metro East National Guard unit for COVID-19 response

EAST ST. LOUIS — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has activated the National Guard's 1844th Transportation Co. based in East St. Louis to provide additional support for the state's response to the COVID-19 outbreak, state officials announced Thursday.

About 50 soldiers will support medical warehouse operations in central Illinois. They will be working with the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Illinois Department of Transportation, state police and local agencies to get supplies distributed, including personal protective equipment.

Another six soldiers will work at the State Emergency Operations Center to help with communications and analyze COVID-19 response efforts, officials said. Separately, they'll also evaluate potential flood response.

Statewide, there are about 200 National Guard service members responding to the COVID-19 outbreak in some capacity.

