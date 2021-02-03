Pritzker adds Illinois legislators to the list of those eligible for COVID-19 shots in phase 1B

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois state legislators have been added to the list of those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination in phase 1B of the effort, a spokeswoman for Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday.

Members of the General Assembly were not previously included in the state’s phase 1B plan.

“At the request of members of the General Assembly, any of the 177 state legislators who wish to be inoculated will be allowed to receive their vaccine in phase 1B,” Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said in a statement Wednesday. “The state of Illinois has urgent and vital business that must be addressed, and we hope that the General Assembly will engage in a robust and productive schedule in coming weeks and months.”

House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch applauded Pritzker’s move to include lawmakers in the state’s 1B phase of vaccines.

“The issues and challenges facing the General Assembly are enormous, so this is a welcomed step in the interest of government functionality and safety,” Welch said in a statement. “Whether or not to get a vaccine is a personal choice for every member, but I encourage those who are at-risk or have vulnerable family members to strongly consider it.”