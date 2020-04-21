Pritzker announces student loan relief, food benefits for Illinois

CHICAGO — Illinois is expanding food assistance programs to an estimated 300,000 households and is one of nine states that has won some relief for those with student loans, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday.

Pritzker said that $112 million in additional Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits that would make a "real difference" began being distributed Monday. Families already receiving benefits will get an automatic addition, he said. A simplified application will be available soon for those families with schoolchildren who receive free or reduced meals, he said.

"No child should ever have to worry about where their next meal is coming from,” he said.

Pritzker also said that nearly 140,000 student loan borrowers would be given a break on their loans as part of the state's negotiation with 20 private lenders, mirroring what the federal CARES Act did for federal student loans. He said that lenders were offering a series of relief options, including postponing the loan for at least 90 days, waiving late payment fees, a 90-day pause on debt collection lawsuits, and enrollment in borrower assistance programs. He said it was part of a series of state efforts to help financially struggling state residents.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, reported 1,551 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state's total to more than 33,000, as well as 119 new deaths, for a total of 1,468. She said that 54% of those whose cases had been reported to health officials two weeks ago reported no symptoms, and 77% of those who whose cases were reported to officials four weeks ago have recovered.