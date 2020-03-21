Pritzker calls on retired health care workers to 'join the fight' against COVID-19

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Saturday issued a call-to-action to former health care workers who have recently left the field to "come back and join the fight against COVID-19."

Illinois officials also announced one additional coronavirus death in the state, a man in his his 70s from Cook County, and 168 new reports of the virus.

State totals have now hit 6 deaths and 753 cases.

The state will waive fees and expedite licensures so such workers can start right away.

“We're in the middle of battle and and we need reinforcements," the governor said during a Saturday afternoon briefing.

Additionally, Pritzker said medical professionals with expiring licenses will receive an automatic renewals through September.

“This is hero's work, and all of you have our deepest gratitude for your willingness to serve," Pritzker said.

Pritzker's "stay home" order for Illinois starts Saturday at 5 p.m.

Residents can still go to the grocery stores, put gas in their cars, take walks outside and make pharmacy runs under the order.

“What’s important now is to try to reduce the further spread and prevent the healthcare system from being overwhelmed,” Ezike said.

The state's coronavirus cases could reach 3,400 within a week, the governor's office said.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.