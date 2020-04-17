Pritzker: Illinois schools won't reopen this academic year

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday said that schools would stay closed through the end of the school year, with teaching continuing online.
In his daily news conference, Pritzker said that until March 17, the average school day saw 2 million students gather together for school, sports and extracurricular activities before they returned home.
“That routine is a source of joy for so many, but it also opens up an almost limitless opportunity for COVID-19 infection,” he said.
Pritzker said the decision to keep schools closed was tough, but he was driven by the question, "How do we save the most lives during this very difficult time?"
“I’ve said time and time again, our decisions must follow the science ,” he said.
Pritzker told schoolchildren, "The hard things we lived through, we learned from.”
"You'll see what it looks like to put your faith in science and research,” he added.
He recognized that parents would experience a "whirl of emotions" at the news, and said, “I promise you, you will get through this." He then immediately reminded them of a free state emotional support telephone service called “Call4Calm” that matches residents with a counselor.
Carmen Ayala, the superintendent of the Illinois State Board of Education, said the board does not expect families to replicate the school day at home. She said kindergarteners should be receiving about 30 minutes of home schooling a day, and high school students should get between two and five hours.
Pritzker said that an estimated $569 million in federal money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act would help fund remote learning through technology, improving internet access for students, supporting teachers in developing their remote instruction skills and for meals for students and communities. A portion of the money will be distributed according to the number of low-income students each district serves, he said.
Last week, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson made the same announcement, winning praise from the Missouri School Boards’ Association and other school groups.
Pritzker's announcement came Friday as Illinois reported the largest number of new cases of the virus in a single day since the start of the outbreak. State officials announced 1,842 additional COVID-19 cases for a total of 27,575. There were also 62 additional deaths announced Friday, for a total of 1,134 deaths connected to the pandemic in Illinois.
Asked about the increase, Pritzker said, "It's never encouraging to see a number go up and not down.” But he said that said that as testing increases, the number of positive cases would as well. He said that Thursday saw the state's second highest amount of testing to date.
