Pritzker says youth sports won't return until medical experts approve

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said on Wednesday that youth sports will not resume until medical experts deem them safe.

"Over the summer, we saw outbreaks across Illinois and the world, tied to a variety of youth sports leagues," Pritzker said. "Those continue today, even among the lowest-risk youth sports."

Pritzker said Illinois has seen outbreaks that infected dozens of players, coaches, and family members. He said that nearly 100 players in Wayne County, about 100 miles east of St. Louis, have been quarantined, and 37 have tested positive.

Currently, under the state's guidance, no-contact practices and trainings are allowed for all sports. There is different guidance depending on the level of risk associated with each sport. Tournaments are not allowed for any sports. The state's guidelines apply to youth and adult recreational sports, but not professional sports leagues or college division level sports.

"This deadly virus should remind us that there are some individual choices that have enormous, life-changing impact on others," Pritzker said. "I want our kids back on the playing field, or on the ice, as much as anyone. And we'll get there, when the doctors say it's safe."