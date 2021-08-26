Pritzker to order statewide mask mandate and require vaccines for Illinois educators from kindergarten to college

The issue of vaccine mandates has been a controversial one involving government employees. Pritzker’s requirement for workers in congregate settings has been challenged by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31, the state’s largest employee union. The union, which has supported vaccination, has said the issue is a matter of collective bargaining. Pritzker said his administration is in negotiations with AFSCME on the issue.

Officials for the state’s largest public teachers’ unions — the Illinois Education Association, which represents primarily suburban school districts, and the Illinois Federation of Teachers, whose ranks include the Chicago Teachers Union — are expected to release a joint statement that embraces Pritzker’s new mandate.

On Tuesday, Pritzker said he was serious about sanctioning school districts that defied his masking mandate, citing schools that have closed in neighboring states because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

“I realize that there are people who like to show up and shout at local school boards, at the local school board members. But the reality is that the vast majority of people in Illinois want to make sure that the children of Illinois, their parents, their communities are safe. And having a mask mandate operative in schools will help to do that,” he said.