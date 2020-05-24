Private labs experiencing delays with coronavirus tests, St. Louis city officials say

ST. LOUIS — Private commercial labs are seeing delays in testing COVID-19 samples, city officials said Sunday.

Health officials expressed concern not only for patients who are waiting to find out if they have the virus, but for the reopening process in the city and county.

"The data they are receiving might not be providing them with a complete picture of the community," city officials said in a statement released Sunday. "If results are held and released with later results it may appear as if there's a hot spot or a resurgence of cases when in fact it's just that the results are not being released in a timely manner."

City officials did not say how long they suspected the delay was, or which labs were regularly experiencing delays.

Director of the Department of Health Fredrick Echols said in the statement that the city's disease mitigation strategies depend on data released by private commercial labs, and impacts the city's phased reopening process.

"Test results are the key to understanding how widely the virus has spread, how it is currently spreading, and its severity," Echols said.

Echols said the health department has spoken with state officials about the problem. Officials said that until the "capacity situation" is resolved, health officials will be adding another step to their data analysis to determine how test results are batched together.

