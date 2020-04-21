Protesters gather at the Missouri Capitol, downtown Clayton to demand state ‘reopen’

“Right now in the state of Missouri, we are in the process of starting to reopen our state, which I think is somewhat what the protesters want, and some other issues they have,” he said.

Parson’s stay-at-home order says all individuals “shall avoid social gatherings of more than ten (10) people” and that “every person” in Missouri “shall abide by social distancing requirements, including maintaining six feet (6’) of space between individuals.”

The social distancing rules don’t apply to families and essential workers, according to the order.

On Tuesday, Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, when asked whether the protesters had violated the law, said his order “carries the force of law.”

“If they deviate from that, then yes, it is a deviation from the law,” Williams said.

"Every single person needs to fight in the best way that they can," Lovasco told the crowd. "And ultimately sometimes that ... means that you disobey."

Mike O’Connell, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety, which oversees the Capitol Police, said there were no arrests Tuesday.

County orders